One dead, officer injured in police shooting near Dysart and Buckeye roads in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say an individual is dead and an officer is injured following a police shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred sometime around 1:30 p.m. near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

Officials say the injured officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This shooting marks the 7th reported officer-involved shooting tracked in the Valley this year. The last one was reported on February 12 and was nearby today's shooting.