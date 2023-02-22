Police involved in shooting near 23rd Avenue and Glendale in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, one person is "down" and no officers are injured.

Officer involved shooting near 23rd Ave and Glendale Ave. No injuries to Officers. Suspect is down. PIO will be en route. pic.twitter.com/U2puTPcvu6 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 22, 2023

It is unclear what led up to the incident. The condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.

