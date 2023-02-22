Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Police involved in shooting near 23rd Avenue and Glendale in Phoenix

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
23rd Avenue and Glendale OIS 2-22-23
23rd Ave and Glendale.png
Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 17:57:09-05

PHOENIX — Police officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, one person is "down" and no officers are injured.

It is unclear what led up to the incident. The condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!