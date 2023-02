PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a police-involved shooting near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

One person is "down" and no officers are injured, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

No other details have been released.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting today. Earlier, police were involved in a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Glendale.