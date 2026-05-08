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Phoenix police investigate 2 separate shootings within an hour of each other Friday morning

Both shootings were reported near I-17and Indian School Road
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PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within an hour of each other early Friday morning, though it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

According to Phoenix police, officers first responded just before 4 a.m. to a neighborhood near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the area remains closed while police process the scene.

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Then, around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the area near 7th Street and Indian School Road after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said the man was later taken to another hospital for additional treatment.

Officers are working to determine where the shooting may have happened, and detectives were called in to continue the investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether the two shootings are related.

Additional details about both incidents remain under investigation.

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