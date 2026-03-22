One dead after early Saturday morning shooting outside sports bar in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning outside a sports bar in Surprise.

Surprise police say they were called to the area along Bell Road east of Reems Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Multiple people were detained after the incident on Saturday, police say.

Officers learned that multiple people had gotten into an altercation in the bar's parking lot before the gunfire.

Police have not said how many people may face charges or what charges they may face.

The shooting remains under investigation.