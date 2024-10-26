Murder suspect indicted on sexual exploitation charges in new case

Joe Rim, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Stephen Jacobo, has been indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Rim was originally arrested days after the shooting, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to Mesa Police for further investigation. The 22-year-old was ultimately arrested again this past January.

According to court documents, the date the alleged crimes occurred is the same day Rim was arrested on the murder charge. Court records say Rim was indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the age specifically listed as under 15-year-old.

Stephen's dad, Mark Jacobo, has spoken with ABC15 several times as he's pushed for justice for his son. The murder case is still moving through the courts, and Rim has pleaded not guilty.

ABC15 reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office who confirmed that the cases involved the same suspect but said they couldn't release further details.

"We are not able to go into specifics of how these charges came about," said MCAO Communication staff. "We need to maintain the integrity of the case."

MCAO did tell ABC15 that each count of sexual exploitation of a minor has a 10-24 year range and they have to be served consecutively. That means if Rim were to go to trial and be found guilty on all 10 counts, he could face anywhere from 100 to 240 years depending on a sentencing decision.