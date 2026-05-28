Mother facing manslaughter charge after toddler dies with fentanyl in system

PHOENIX — Kimberly Michelle Martin is facing a manslaughter charge after her 18-month-old boy died on May 19, according to court documents.

On April 19, officers responded to a call near 11th Avenue and Mountain View Road in Phoenix and found an unresponsive child.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the child to a hospital in critical condition, and later died on May 19.

A toxicology report shows fentanyl in the boy's system, according to the documents.

Martin reportedly told investigators she went to sleep and found the boy unresponsive on the floor after she woke up. She recognized symptoms of an overdose and attempted to administer NARCAN before calling for help, documents state.

Martin reportedly had prior incidents involving the Department of Child Safety related to drugs.

Martin was indicted on a child abuse charge on April 28, a little more than one week after the child was taken to the hospital and now faces manslaughter due to the death.

According to the documents, Martin last used fentanyl three days before the incident, and the child's death was caused by injuries sustained in the overdose.

The investigation remains ongoing.