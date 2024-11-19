Mesa woman accused of torturing and killing at least three dogs

MESA, AZ — A woman has been arrested by Mesa police in connection to the death of three dogs after the discovery of her journal depicting the alleged torture of several animals.

On November 19, Mesa police announced the arrest of 42-year-old Brook Scalero.

Police officials say that on November 4, a journal was turned over to Mesa PD that allegedly belonged to Scalero. The journal reportedly described the abuse and deaths of at least 10 dogs under Scalero's care.

Earlier, on June 7, "Paws Fur the Cause" reported that in May, Scalero agreed to pay for a 3-year-old Maltese mix dog named "Pepe." The organization allowed Scalero to leave with the dog with the understanding she would pay for him later that night, but she never did.

Later, on October 5, police officers responded to the VCA Animal Hospital for reports of a dead dog who matched the description of Pepe. Investigators say a microchip confirmed the dog was not Pepe, but was Griffin, another dog registered to Scalero. Police say Griffin had injuries consistent with animal abuse.

During an investigation, police learned that between November 2023 and October 2024, Scalero lived with a roommate, who had a dog named Gus, who died under Scalero's watch. When Scalero left the residence, police say her roommate found her journal, documenting the death of Gus.

Scalero was arrested on November 14 for unrelated crimes. During a police interview, she reportedly acknowledged ownership of the journal but claimed the stories were part of her "creative writings." Scalero did admit to taking Pepe without paying for him.

The following day, on November 15, a person called the police after they found a dead dog behind a bush. The microchip confirmed the dog was Pepe, according to Mesa PD.

Scalero was interviewed again on November 18 and admitted to her involvement in the torture and deaths of Pepe, Griffin, and Gus, police say.

According to court paperwork, Scalero also journaled about abusing a 14-month-old child. Police are investigating that claim, but say no victim has been located as of this time.

She has been booked into jail on several charges, including cruelty to animals and theft.