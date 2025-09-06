Man wanted in Scottsdale Labor Day killing taken into custody

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police have taken the man accused of killing a 67-year-old man at his Scottsdale home into custody, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a welfare check at 67-year-old Frank Quaranta's home near 68th Street and McDowell Road on Monday, September 1.

After not being able to make contact with Quaranta, officers forced entry into the home and found his body inside.

Scottsdale police had named Matthew Dieringer as the suspect in the case, warning the public that he should not be approached.

Scottsdale PD

Authorities say Phoenix Police made the arrest Saturday morning.

Police say Dieringer has a history of experiencing homelessness.

ABC15 has learned that Dieringer has a past criminal history, including a conviction in Colorado for killing his roommate's dogs in 2020.

They add that Dieringer has been described as "manipulative and charismatic," often befriending others to help him with a place to stay.

On Saturday, sources confirmed to ABC15 that Dieringer was taken into custody without incident after receiving a citizen tip.

Further details surrounding Dieringer's arrest were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest developments.