Scottsdale police searching for man they believe killed a man in his home Monday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are searching for a man they believe killed a man in his home on Labor Day.

Police say they were called to a home near 68th Street and McDowell Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday for a welfare check on a man who had not reported to work that day.

When officers arrived, they were not able to contact the man in any way other than by forced entry into the home.

Officers found the man, 67-year-old Frank Quaranta, dead inside the home.

Police did not say how Quaranta died.

They say the suspect is Matthew Dieringer. A photo of Dieringer can be found below.

Scottsdale PD

Police say he has a history of experiencing homelessness.

They add that Dieringer has been described as "manipulative and charismatic," often befriending others to help him with a place to stay.

If you see Dieringer, police say do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 480-312-TIPS or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.