Arizona State fined $50,000 for storming field after victory over Texas Tech on Saturday

TEMPE, AZ — The Big 12 Conference fined No. 24 Arizona State $50,000 and publicly reprimanded the school after its fans stormed the field following Saturday's win over No. 14 Texas Tech.

“The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement Tuesday. “The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”

Arizona State's fans poured out of the stands after the Sun Devils rallied to beat the Red Raiders 26-22 at Mountain America Stadium. The Sun Devils blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead, but rallied behind quarterback Sam Leavitt, taking the lead on Raleek Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left.

Arizona State moved back into the AP Top 25 after the win.

