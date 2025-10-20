Man suspected of 2017 homicide in Phoenix taken into custody in Mexico

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in connection with a 2017 homicide in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department says 34-year-old Michael Anthony Arredondo was taken into custody in Mexico in connection with the murder of Evin Paulos.

In June 2017, Paulos was found unresponsive in a parking lot near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. He had been stabbed about 30 times, according to police.

Soon after the incident, police told ABC15 that they had identified a suspect in the case, and a task force was working to locate the suspect.

Officials say Arredondo was taken into custody on Sept. 25 and was extradited to the United States. Phoenix officials interviewed him in San Diego, where he confessed to murder and fleeing the country to avoid capture, police say.