Scottsdale Plaza Resort branded to Phoenix’s first Kimpton resort

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort is being rebranded as Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas and will be the first IHG Hotels & Resorts luxury and lifestyle property in the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale market when it opens in early 2026.

Kimpton, which is under the IHG umbrella, announced Oct. 17 that the property will be branded and undergo a renovation.

Located at 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley, the resort has just over 400 rooms and villas and is located on 42 acres. The announcement of the new branding said it will switch over to the Kimpton brand in “early 2026” and that the entire property will “take shape through a significant reimagination.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

