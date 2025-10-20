Banner Health pushes forward with $400M Scottsdale hospital plan amid opposition

Despite facing recent opposition to its proposed $400 million hospital, Phoenix-based Banner Health is confident that the project will come to fruition as it heads to the city's Planning Commission.

The Scottsdale Airport Advisory Commission last month voted 5-1 against the proposed medical campus at the southwest corner of Hayden Road and Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, citing its proximity to the Scottsdale Airport runway.

The airport commission's concern is that emergency helicopter flights associated with the hospital could dangerously intersect with existing airport traffic, creating a risk to public and aviation safety. Also opposing the project for the past two years is the Scottsdale Firefighters Association, whose president recently argued that the community's health care needs are already being met, while the project would strain medical personnel and dilute quality of services in the area.

