PD: 13-year-old took mother's SUV, drove 80-100 mph on Mesa and Gilbert streets

GILBERT, AZ — A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly taking his mother’s vehicle and evading officers at high speeds in the East Valley.

Mesa Police Department’s helicopter spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling around 80 miles per hour on residential streets around 2 a.m. Monday, Gilbert officials say.

Multiple Gilbert officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop and “made multiple evasive maneuvers to flee and elude the officers,” before running a red light at high speed.

Police say the driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, drove without headlights, ignored traffic control devices, and “was even seen going airborne over uneven terrain, both on major roads and through residential neighborhoods.”

The vehicle eventually crashed into a railing at a business near Cooper and Baseline roads, where an unknown passenger was seen exiting the car. The vehicle continued driving and stopped in a neighborhood near Recker and Warner roads.

Police say the driver got out of the car and jumped into a backyard before he was taken into custody by Gilbert and Mesa officers.

According to officials, the driver, identified as a 13-year-old boy, told police he took his mother’s vehicle without permission.

He was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on numerous charges, including unlawful flight, reckless driving, and more.

No injuries were reported during the incident.