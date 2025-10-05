Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot after overnight argument in Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man is recovering after a late-night shooting that police say may have started with an argument between drivers.

It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Loop 202 and Van Buren Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe the shooting may have followed a verbal exchange near a red light somewhere around 75th Avenue and I-10. It's still unclear exactly what led to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

