Man in custody after shooting leaves 2 injured near 19th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot early Saturday morning in north Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police said officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to the area of 19th and Peoria avenues for a report of an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived, they learned that an adult man and an adult woman had been shot and were driven to a nearby hospital by a friend before police got to the scene.

According to Phoenix police, officers located both victims at the hospital. Investigators said the woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while the man sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they located the suspected shooter. The suspect, an adult man, was taken into custody.

Phoenix police said additional details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.