Man in custody after shooting leaves 2 injured near 19th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot early Saturday morning in north Phoenix, according to police.
Phoenix police said officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to the area of 19th and Peoria avenues for a report of an unknown trouble call.
When officers arrived, they learned that an adult man and an adult woman had been shot and were driven to a nearby hospital by a friend before police got to the scene.
According to Phoenix police, officers located both victims at the hospital. Investigators said the woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while the man sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Police said they located the suspected shooter. The suspect, an adult man, was taken into custody.
Phoenix police said additional details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
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