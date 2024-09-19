Watch Now
Man in custody, accused of breaking into multiple West Valley massage parlors

Court paperwork shows 23-year-old Mitchell Briggs has a lengthy criminal history
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly burglarized multiple massage parlors in the West Valley.

Authorities took 23-year-old Mitchell Briggs into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Court paperwork shows that, since July 4, police believe Briggs has broken into multiple massage parlors in Glendale.

Peoria police also tell ABC15 they believe Briggs is connected to a series of massage parlor burglaries in their community earlier this month.

Police say in each burglary, he allegedly removed a glass window panel from each business to gain entry into the building.

He allegedly was armed with a pry bar at each burglary.

In one incident, two employees were in the building when he allegedly broke in. Briggs then reportedly demanded the employees give him cash before he left the business.

Police say GPS data and the unique way he broke into the businesses connected him to the crimes. Court paperwork shows other agencies believe he is involved in more similar crimes.

Briggs currently faces 11 felony charges related to the crimes.

Court paperwork shows Briggs has a "lengthy criminal history" and is on lifetime probation.

