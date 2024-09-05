Peoria police investigating after multiple businesses burglarized

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating a series of burglaries on Valley businesses that occurred overnight on Thursday.

Officials say they were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road at about 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person walking away from a closed business.

When police arrived, they found a windowpane that was removed from the front of the business. Two people inside told officers that they were recently robbed.

While investigating, police received a call regarding a robbery at another business near 89th and Olive avenues. Officers there saw that the same method of entry was used, with a windowpane sitting outside the business.

Police then went to other similar businesses within the city and found two additional businesses that were burglarized, one near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road and the other near 91st and Peoria avenues. Both locations had windowpanes removed.

No victims who were present during the burglaries were injured, police say.

Police have not provided any information regarding a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Detective Barela at 623-773-5068 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.