Man dies after driving car into San Tan Valley home; homeowner shoots driver

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A man is dead after driving an SUV into a San Tan Valley home on Wednesday evening, where a resident inside opened fire.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded near Hunt Highway and Magma Road just after 6:30 p.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls about the incident.

Vaughn's family identified the man killed as Jewell Vaughn, a father of five and a grandfather of one. PCSO confirmed he was 34 years old.

According to PCSO, Vaughn drove an SUV into the home, injuring both an adult male and adult female resident inside. Photos from the scene show significant damage, with the vehicle appearing to have gone through the front of the home and into the backyard.

After the crash, one of the residents of the home opened fire. Vaughn was pronounced dead a short time later by area medical staff.

The male resident was taken into custody and interviewed by PCSO detectives before being released. He was then transported by ambulance to a Valley hospital for injuries sustained during the initial incident. The female resident was also treated and transported to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

Investigators are not saying whether they believe Vaughn intentionally drove into the home or if there was a mechanical or medical condition that caused the crash.

Vaughn's family sent a statement, saying in part:

"While our hearts are broken, we are grateful for the love, laughter and memories that Jewell brought into our lives. His spirit, smile and the impact he made on those who knew him will never be forgotten."

PCSO said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, criminal charges will be forwarded to the county attorney's office for review.