Man dead, driver at large after hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and police are looking for the driver who hit the man and left the scene early Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along 35th Avenue just north of Northern Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man left the scene after the crash.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.