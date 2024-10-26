Man dead, another in custody after hit-and-run crash near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 6 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a man in one of the vehicles involved with serious injuries.

The man ultimately died at the scene from those injuries.

The man driving the other vehicle involved initially fled the scene on foot.

Police say they were able to identify the man who fled, and he has since been detained.

Both men involved have not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash, but it remains under investigation.