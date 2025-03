GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead after being shot in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Glendale police say they were called to the area near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.