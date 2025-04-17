Man dead after being shot at apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just after 2 p.m. for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a common area between two apartment buildings.

The man, who has been identified as 26-year-old Damien Jackson, Jr., had at least one gunshot wound.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. You can also submit an anonymous online by clicking here.