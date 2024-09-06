Man arrested in connection to death of 24-year-old Alijah Bradley, family speaks out

GILBERT, AZ — After the body of 24-year-old Alijah Bradley was found east of Gila Bend, a man, who was reportedly his close friend, has been arrested in his alleged murder.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 23-year-old Samuel Bush was arrested Wednesday for murder.

Bradley’s family is now gripped with the loss of a young man they describe as a bright light in everyone’s life.

“It’s devastating. He was just beginning his adulthood,” Bradley's aunt, Melissa McNeal said. “I don’t feel a relief or anything because – it doesn’t bring him back – It doesn’t fix anything.”

Bradley’s family said he went missing on August 12, just a day after his birthday.

He always called his mother to say good morning, except that day.

“He was supposed to reach out to her the next day after they spent time and he didn’t,” Jazmyn Ridley, Bradley's cousin, said.

The sheriff’s office said Bradley’s body was found east of Gila Bend on August 19.

His family said he had no reason to be out that way and they weren't aware of any conflict.

What exactly led up to Bradley’s death remains sealed in court documents. Court documents will be sealed in the event that prosecutors need to protect sensitive information during an active investigation. However, it's unclear why the details of Bradley's murder have been sealed.

Bradley graduated Cum Laude from Northern Arizona University and worked as an engineer.

"He was just beginning his adulthood. Graduating from NAU, his future ahead of him,” McNeal said.

From his first birthday to growing up alongside his cousins, to starting adult life, Bradley’s family members shared cherished memories and photos, painting a picture of a loving, intelligent and engaging person.

“Very full spirited, very confident and very goofy. He loved to laugh and he got that from his mom," Ridley said. “We just love him and we miss him.”

Bradley’s mother provided a statement Thursday which read in part:

“Elijah loved the outdoors, the sunshine, and had the best personality the world will never experience His kindness again. To the due to this individual's brutal act, I can't believe the world is going to miss out on Elijah and his future contributions to the world…He was my everything, and it is inconceivable to me that I have to wake up every day to a world without Elijah… I'm committing my life to obtaining justice for my son.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral and support expenses.