Man arrested after making terroristic threats in Bullhead City

A man has been arrested and faces charges related to making terrorist threats after an investigation revealed he was constructing an explosive device in his home in Bullhead City.

Officials say they were alerted by the Yuma Prison Investigation Division regarding a "recorded inmate phone conversations referencing a family member, identified as Bryan Chambers, making a bomb."

Audio prison transcripts revealed conversations between the inmate and Chambers discussing hiding firearms and drugs, prior to the inmate's release from prison and probation, visiting their home, police said.

"Additional conversations referenced an explosive device, including statements made by Chambers mentioning the Laughlin Bridge," read a press release.

A search warrant was later executed, and officers later found an explosive device and explosive-making materials, along with cocaine.

He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman on charges of making terroristic threats, possession of dangerous drugs, and drug paraphernalia.