Arizona State University student gaining global recognition for app to help prosthetics users

An Arizona State University student is gaining global recognition for a piece of technology inspired not in a lab but in a student club focused on helping others.

Rohit Panicker, 22, is one of this year’s winners of Apple’s prestigious Swift Student Challenge, a worldwide competition highlighting young developers using code to solve real-world problems.

His winning project, “Limpitless,” is an app designed to improve the way prosthetics are fitted and adjusted, especially for underserved children.

The idea grew out of Rohit’s time 3D-printing prosthetic limbs for kids across the country. While the devices were life-changing, he noticed a major gap: getting clear, consistent feedback on comfort, fit, and function was difficult.

His app changes that, giving users a simple way to track how their prosthetic feels and performs over time, providing valuable data to improve future designs.

Now preparing to launch the app while pursuing graduate studies in biomedical engineering, Rohit is also headed to Apple Park for the Worldwide Developers Conference, where he’ll connect with top innovators in tech.