PHOENIX — A 29-year-old Phoenix man is seeking $5 million from the city after he says police used excessive force during an August traffic stop, according to a new notice of claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.

De'Yante Smith says he was driving near 27th Avenue and Campbell on Aug. 21 to pick up a friend when a police vehicle cut him off and shone a large spotlight into his windshield. According to our September reporting on the incident, Smith says he was never told why he was being stopped.

"They're not telling me anything, so my hands are like this — 'show me your hands, unlock your car, roll down all the windows.' So I'm getting all these different commands," Smith said. "They begin to point their firearms at me as my hands are still like this."

Smith says an officer told him to unlock his car door, and when he did, the officer immediately grabbed him.

"As you review the body cam footage, I was literally pulled out the car by my hair," Smith said.

Smith's attorney, Sean Woods, says the body camera footage shows officers pulling Smith out by his hair and punching him.

"You see the officers with their guns out right, right from the get-go," Woods said.

Smith says he lost two locks of hair during the encounter and sustained bruises on his shoulder and elbow, a scraped chin, and other injuries.

The police report tells a different account. According to the report, Smith pulled his arm away from officers and resisted, at which point an officer grabbed him by the hair to pull him from the seat for officer safety reasons.

Once outside the vehicle, the report alleges Smith attempted a double-leg takedown on one of the officers, described as "a grappling move used in wrestling and MMA" wrapping his arms around the officer's legs. The report says an officer then delivered approximately seven closed-hand strikes to Smith's body and one strike to the side of his head before Smith released his grip and was placed in handcuffs. According to the report, one officer sustained abrasions on his right hand and left middle finger during the struggle.

Smith flatly denies the report's account.

"I never grabbed anybody's ankle. Like none of that," Smith said. "I've never been an MMA fighter, so it says in the report I did an MMA, tried to do an MMA double leg takedown. I don't even use that terminology, so I never did anything like that."

The stop was initially reported as being for an expired registration. Smith says he had an extension on his registration.

Phoenix Police told ABC15 in September that Smith was arrested for illicit drugs and prohibited possession of two handguns. According to the police report, an inventory search of Smith's vehicle found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console alongside a plastic baggie containing three yellow and three purple powdery tablets. Another pistol was allegedly found inside a backpack in the backseat. The report says criminal records checks revealed Smith was prohibited from possessing firearms, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC15 in September that Smith is not a prohibited possessor.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office also told ABC15 in September that it received a submittal in the case, saying some charges were furthered back to law enforcement for additional investigation, misdemeanor charges were referred to the city prosecutor, and the weapons charges were turned down because Smith was not a prohibited possessor. In November, MCAO said the case has not been resubmitted by police and Smith has not been charged.

Josh Logan, a former Chandler police officer who now works in training and as an expert witness for Guardian Training and Consulting, offered perspective on the dynamics of the stop.

"We have officers that escalate force to pointing guns at people. And then we have an individual that's not cooperating with law enforcement, not complying with law enforcement. And we have both sides of that equation," Logan said.

Logan added that officers often must act without complete information.

"These incidents happen in a split second. So officers have to make that split-second decision, based on not all the facts, and what they — so we can't use what we know now on what they did or did not know then or what we call hindsight being 20/20," Logan said. "We don't expect them to make perfect decisions. We expect them to make the best possible decision, professional decision, based on those facts and circumstances, which is typically not very black and white."

Woods said Smith's frustration during the stop was understandable.

"Anybody's in their right when a police officer pulls you over to be frustrated, express that frustration to the officer and ask, why am I being pulled over, and that's exactly what Deyante did," Woods said.

Smith says he also believes race played a role in the stop.

"They knew who was driving, they knew I was alone, they knew I was by myself, they knew I had jewelry on, they knew what kind of car I was driving, and I was profiled. That's how I feel," Smith said.

The new notice of claim also alleges that an officer was seen on body camera removing and then processing Smith's gold chain. The filing claims Smith's chain, keys, phone, and bag have not been returned. According to our September reporting, the missing property also includes a Rolex-style pendant, a belt, and other items from a coach bag. Smith says he owns a junk removal business he has operated for four years and that the loss of his phone set back his ability to communicate with clients.

Phoenix Police previously told ABC15 the case is under an internal affairs review by the Professional Standards Bureau. A spokesperson for the city of Phoenix told ABC15 they cannot comment on pending litigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.