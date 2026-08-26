Goodyear police arrest 92-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife

GOODYEAR, AZ — A 92-year-old man has been arrested in Goodyear for allegedly killing his wife, police say.

Goodyear police were called to a home near Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road on Monday for a report of a deceased person.

The reporting party was the man's son, who had come to check on his father because he had been showing signs and symptoms of dementia.

When officers arrived, they found his father's wife, who was also in her 90's, deceased in a bedroom of the home.

Police say the woman, who has not been identified, showed signs of trauma.

The man, who is not being identified until charges are filed, was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

He will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on homicide charges upon his release, according to police.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.