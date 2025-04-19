Former Buckeye teacher sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for luring, kidnapping a child

BUCKEYE, AZ — A former Buckeye teacher has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after he lured and kidnapped a child last year.

Maricopa County Court filed the sentence for 36-year-old Brendan Barnett on Thursday.

Officials say police were first contacted on April 12, 2024, when school officials reported possible inappropriate chats between Barnett, who was a Verrado Middle School teacher at the time, and a 12-year-old student.

Investigators learned Barnett invited the student to his home for sleepovers. He reportedly lied to the parents and told them he was a parent of another student who would be attending the sleepovers.

Barnett is also receiving 281 days' credit towards his sentence for time served.