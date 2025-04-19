Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Buckeye teacher sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for luring, kidnapping a child

Brendan Barnett, 36, was arrested last July after police received possible inappropriate chats between him and a 12-year-old student
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
gavel court law legal
Posted

BUCKEYE, AZ — A former Buckeye teacher has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after he lured and kidnapped a child last year.

Maricopa County Court filed the sentence for 36-year-old Brendan Barnett on Thursday.

Officials say police were first contacted on April 12, 2024, when school officials reported possible inappropriate chats between Barnett, who was a Verrado Middle School teacher at the time, and a 12-year-old student.

Investigators learned Barnett invited the student to his home for sleepovers. He reportedly lied to the parents and told them he was a parent of another student who would be attending the sleepovers.

Barnett is also receiving 281 days' credit towards his sentence for time served.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen