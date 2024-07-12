Buckeye teacher arrested for allegedly luring, kidnapping a child at Verrado Middle School

BUCKEYE, AZ — A former Buckeye teacher has been arrested for allegedly luring and kidnapping a child.

The Buckeye Police Department announced Thursday that officers arrested 36-year-old Brendan Barnett.

Officials say police were first contacted on April 12 when school officials reported possible inappropriate chats between Barnett, who was a Verrado Middle School teacher at the time, and a 12-year-old student.

Officials say the chats occurred within the school's online communications portal.

Investigators learned Barnett invited the student to his home for sleepovers. He reportedly lied to the parents and told them he was a parent of another student who would be attending the sleepovers.

Police say Barnett did not have a child at the school and was alone with the victim at his home on at least three occasions.

Barnett was indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury on one count of luring a minor for sex and three counts of kidnapping.

No other details have been provided.

ABC15 reached out to the school about the arrest and an official with the Litchfield Elementary School District provided the following statement:

In response to the recent arrest of former Verrado Middle School teacher Brendan Barnett, Litchfield Elementary School District (LESD79) is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students.

Upon becoming aware of the allegations, Mr. Barnett was immediately removed from the classroom and the Buckeye Police Department was contacted, as was the Arizona Department of Education. Mr. Barnett was placed on leave and was not permitted on any of our campuses while the investigation continued. Mr. Barnett never returned to LESD79 in any capacity and his employment with our district ended on May 14, 2024.

It's important to note that Mr. Barnett had completed a fingerprint and background clearance check prior to his employment with the district, and until now, there had been no reports of misconduct brought forward by students, parents, or members of the school community.

As the legal process moves forward, LESD79 will continue to fully cooperate with the Buckeye Police Department. We want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously and are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all of our students.

