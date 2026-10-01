Former Arizona Department of Corrections employee accused of sharing inmate use-of-force videos

A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee is accused of recording and sharing videos that showed inmates being slammed to the ground inside a state prison facility.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Elbert Bowie was arrested Sept. 29 on suspicion of one count of computer security information violation, a Class 4 felony, stemming from an investigation at the Morey Unit at Lewis prison in Buckeye.

Investigators say someone contacted law enforcement on Sept. 21 and reported that Bowie had previously sent videos of himself slamming inmates to the ground.

According to the probable cause statement, Bowie admitted sending the videos several months earlier. During an interview with investigators, Bowie said the Morey Unit was perceived as an unsafe environment for staff and that he shared the videos to demonstrate his ability to handle himself.

Court records say Bowie told investigators the videos were recorded from footage displayed on an Arizona Department of Corrections computer inside the Tactical Support Unit office. He said it had been common practice at the time for staff to have cell phones out and that staff regularly viewed and even recorded use-of-force videos.

Investigators wrote that Bowie said he did not have direct access to the prison's camera system. He also told detectives he believed his former girlfriend was attempting to have him arrested following a recent falling out.

During Bowie's initial court appearance Tuesday night, a judge declined to find probable cause for the felony charge based on the information presented by law enforcement.

"That doesn't mean that the matter is dismissed," the judge told Bowie. "It just means based on the information that I have so far and with the way that it is charged, I did not find probable cause on this matter."

The judge said prosecutors could still present additional information, refile the case, or pursue the matter differently in the future.

Because probable cause was not found on the charge as presented, the judge ordered Bowie released on his own recognizance and appointed a public defender to represent him.

The Arizona Department of Corrections confirmed Bowie is no longer employed by the agency.

Court records show Bowie is scheduled to return for a status conference on Oct. 14, followed by a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16, both in Maricopa County Superior Court.