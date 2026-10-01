MCSO investigating Tuesday road rage shooting near Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway

CHANDLER, AZ — Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday afternoon near Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway.

MCSO says deputies found a man shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained, questioned, and released pending charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Josh Logan, a former police officer and co-founder and director of training at Guardian Training & Consulting, explained the complexity of road rage investigations.

"The question is always going to be, yeah, you can stand your ground in the state of Arizona, but if you are the one that instigates or escalates it or pushes it further, then the act of self-defense really isn't there on that end," Logan said.

He said the severity of a case shapes how long it takes to solve.

"Especially if we have witnesses, or we have to get video footage, they can take days, if not weeks, sometimes even years to track people down to do that, and sometimes they go unsolved," Logan said.

The exact circumstances of Tuesday's shooting remain unclear. Logan offered a reminder for every driver.

"The best fight you can ever have is one that you don't have at all, and so you know, check your ego at the door, and then just de-escalate the situation, drive away; you always have the option of driving away," Logan said.

If you are concerned for your safety, call 911.

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