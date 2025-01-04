Family of 12-year-old speaking out nearly one year after attempted sex assault

MESA, AZ — An East Valley family is speaking out for the first time as they search for answers in what police are calling an attempted sexual assault. Family says the 12-year-old victim was babysitting at the time. With no answers, her mom Rebekah is sharing her daughter's story in hopes of getting justice.

"It's not something that you would ever think would happen to yourself, your kid," said Rebekah.

It's been nearly one year since this East Valley mom got a call she will never forget.

"I didn't really know what had happened, but they said I need to get there right away," said Rebekah.

She says her 12-year-old daughter was babysitting three young children at an apartment complex near 75th Place and University Drive in Mesa. On that February night around 9:00 p.m., Rebekah told ABC15 a man came in through a sliding glass door.

"He found my daughter, and she did what she had to do to survive," said Rebekah.

The three children she was watching, Rebekah said, were asleep at the time.

"He had a knife, and he did threaten her," said Rebekah. "There were some physical things that happened that I can't really go into."

She said they are fortunate it didn't go further than it did, and the three kids' parents came home when they did. Rebekah said that's what stopped the situation, but the suspect was still able to get away.

"He was very careful, so I think there may be others before her," said Rebekah.

She said the parents who came home were able to help with a sketch that can now be seen on Silent Witness flyers. For months Rebekah talked to neighbors and even tried putting up those flyers.

"I kept finding a lot of them were torn down," said Rebekah.

With one year around the corner and still no answers, the family is sharing the now 13-year-old's story as they push for justice in the case.

"I've been really nervous to speak publicly," said Rebekah. "I've kind of tried to stay back from that."

She said she didn't want to say something that would hurt the case.

"I feel like we've come to this point where I had to do something," said Rebekah.

This East Valley family feels confident that someone knows something about the case.

"To have someone come forward that it leads to someone to finding that person, I think about being able to tell her that," said Rebekah. "It would mean the world to her, to be able to feel safe again."

Mesa Police sent ABC15 a statement that said the case is open and active.

"Detectives are diligently following up on leads and tips that have been generated over the past several months," said Det. Richard Encinas in a statement Friday. "While no suspects have been identified at this time, all information received will be thoroughly vetted and investigated."

"I feel like we need it," said Rebekah. "She needs that peace."

ABC15 did send Mesa Police follow-up questions from the family.

There is a $12,000 reward for information in the case. Both police and the 13-year-old's family are urging anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or reach out to Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.