Driver facing charges after allegedly crashing into Phoenix motel room, trapping occupant inside

PHOENIX — A driver is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a Phoenix motel room, trapping and injuring a person inside.

Phoenix Police say they responded around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a motel near Interstate 17 and Encanto Boulevard after receiving a call about a vehicle that collided with the building.

According to the police investigation, the suspect was driving recklessly in the parking lot and drove toward two motel employees. The employees were not hit by the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then drove into a motel room, trapping and injuring one person inside. The injured person was taken to a hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Witnesses held the driver on scene until police arrived. The driver was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.