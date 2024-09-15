Driver at large after seriously hurting woman in hit-and-run crash near 35th and Dunlap Avenues

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after they say a woman was hit by a car this morning on Dunlap Avenue just east of 35th Avenue.

Phoenix police say they responded to an unknown trouble call in the area just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway.

The woman was taken to the hospital and she remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the woman was struck by a car that left the area.

Police do not yet have any information on the suspect vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.