Driver accused of hitting nearly two dozen bicyclists in Goodyear to face a jury

GOODYEAR, AZ — UPDATE:

Friday's court hearing for Pedro Quintana Lujan has been vacated after the judge granted the defense’s motion and will take the case to a jury trial. The trial date has not been set.

ORIGINAL:

The pickup truck driver accused of hitting a large group of bicyclists in Goodyear in 2023 will be in court today and could find out his fate.

Pedro Quintana Lujan faces 12 misdemeanor counts of an accident that caused serious physical injury or death. These were filed in March of 2024, months after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue felony charges for lack of evidence.

The crash involved the West Valley Cycling group during one of their weekly Saturday morning rides in late February 2023.

The two people who died that day were 61-year-old Karen Malisa of Goodyear and 65-year-old David Kero.

According to police documents, investigators determined the truck entered the dedicated bike lane and hit the concrete barrier before striking several bicyclists.

“Bikes on scene were broken into pieces and clothing was littered throughout the scene,” police documents say. Clothing was also stuck to the truck’s undercarriage.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

More than a year after that crash, ABC15 obtained video of the driver on that day moments after the collision.

“Babe, I’m scared, babe. I hit a lot of people, babe,” driver Pedro Quintana-Lujan said in the 25-second video, showing himself. For several seconds in the video, he turns the camera around to show the scene on the bridge where you can see multiple people and bicycles lying on the roadway. “Babe, I killed somebody, babe.”

In the rest of the video, the camera faces Quintana-Lujan as he’s heard crying.

In the National Transportation Safety Board investigation, records show he called two people right after the crash. The report says he called his father on his cell phone and then his wife over Snapchat. The records show 911 was not one of his first calls if it was at all; it did not detail that. The NTSB report said there were four 911 audio records obtained from Goodyear Police, which three of them were victims and one was a bystander.

Victims tell ABC15 they believe the judge will determine Quintana-Lujan's guilt today, but if found guilty, it is believed he will be sentenced at a later date.