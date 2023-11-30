MCAO returns case to Goodyear over cyclist crash citing lack of evidence

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has announced charges have not been brought against Pedro Quintana-Lujan and is instead referring the case back to the City of Goodyear.

In February, Quintana-Lujan crashed into a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, killing two and injuring nearly 20 others.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said, “The crash Quintana-Lujan caused was horrific. He took away lives and left so many more people badly injured and deeply traumatized.”

The crash happened as the group of cyclists were traveling on the Cotton Lane Bridge just south of MC 85.

“A team of top attorneys in my office spent months on an extensive review of the evidence in this case. Before we take any matter to court, including this one, we must determine whether the evidence supports a reasonable likelihood of conviction. We found that the evidence in this case is not sufficient to obtain a felony conviction. Yet, I am not willing to let this drop. I made the decision to refer the case to the Goodyear City Prosecutor so they may evaluate the case and make their own charging decisions,” Mitchell stated.

According to a review of evidence by MCAO, Quintana-Lujan was not speeding and did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. MCAO also determined he was not distracted while behind the wheel. While he did have a small amount of THC in his system, MCAO points out that Arizona law doesn't set a standard for proving impairment by THC only.