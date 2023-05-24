Injured Goodyear cyclist home after deadly group crash in February

GOODYEAR, AZ — At his home in Phoenix, Clay Wells now has a ramp up the steps to his front door. He walks around with a walker and bandages are still on his knees and scars are on display.

From a man who could ride dozens of miles in one day to slowly being able to walk, that’s the reality Wells is going through now.

“I was scared to death. I woke up, both feet were three to four times the normal size swollen and I couldn't move, and I didn't have any recollection of the accident,” Wells explained.

A pickup truck driver hit Wells, along with 19 of his other cycling friends with the West Valley Cycling group, while they were all riding on the Cotton Lane Bridge just south of MC85.

Two people died from that crash: 61-year-old Karen Malisa, who ABC15 spoke with the family after the crash and 65-year-old David Kero, who was visiting from Michigan.

Those injured in the crash had injuries that ranged from mild to severe, and Wells was one of the more critically injured cases.

It took him more than 80 days after the crash to finally come home.

Wells went through five surgeries for 12 different injuries which included a shattered pelvis, punctured ladder, broken collar bone, fractured ribs all on the left side of his body and much more. He also was in a medically-induced coma for nearly two weeks.

“The other thing I really struggle with is why me? Why was I picked, chosen to survive and others weren’t?” he questioned.

Though the tattered clothes he kept from the crash tell the story of what happened, Wells said he remembers nothing. Everything he knows about the crash is from what others told him.

He tells ABC15 the last thing he remembers is slowing down on his bike to the back of the group on the bridge. He didn’t remember about five weeks of events after the crash.

“I was conscious. Some cyclist friends of mine came up and said I was still conscious and complaining about how bad I hurt,” he said, getting emotional.

Nonetheless, Wells pushed through. Wells stood up for the first time about four weeks ago, walking shortly after.

On May 19th, he finally left a medical facility and went home.

“I continue to go to physical therapy. If you'd seen me six weeks ago, I couldn't even turn over to my side in the hospital bed,” he said.

The recovery has been difficult, but he’s continuing on with the support from his wife, his friends and cycling community that’s reached out to him from all over the country, and his beloved West Valley Cycling group.

“The ones in the West Valley, they still go… They look forward to the day I'll be riding with them again, and I hope that day comes,” he said, emotionally.

Wells hopes to be independent again, not wanting to need his wife to do things and do it all on his own, even if he has to wear a brace or use a cane.

While he looks back at his recovery, he’s amazed of what he’s accomplished and knows he still has much more to go.

“There’s a cycling term, it’s called margin gains. Just a little bit. Each day. Just a little bit. Now, this would be one step at a time,” he said.

The group still has a GoFundMe account with funds going to all the victims and their families.