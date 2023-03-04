Goodyear family remembers cyclist killed in crash

GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s been a week of grieving for a Valley family as they mourn the loss of a beloved cyclist.

On February 25 the driver of a pickup truck hit a group of 20 cyclists in Goodyear, on the Cotton Lane bridge south of MC-85.

ABC15 learned the driver was released from jail days following the crash, as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to the Goodyear Police Department for an “additional investigation.”

Nineteen people were hurt in the crash, 11 had to go to a hospital and two people died.

One of the victims was 65-year-old David Kero, who was visiting from Michigan. The other was a Valley resident, 61-year-old Karen Malisa.

“The first thing that comes to mind is energy. Full of energy,” said Steve Malisa, Karen’s husband.

We're told Karen had so much energy, and she’d run marathons and cycled for miles. Karen’s life was cut short when she died while doing one of many things she loved: cycling.

“We’re going to miss her,” Steve said.

While many remember Karen who had so much energy and passion, her sons Stephen and Michael remember all the little things about their mom.

“As far as fun, sometimes, I felt like she was more fun than me,” Michael told ABC15, with both Stephen and Steve laughing shortly after.

Karen was also a teacher for about 30 years. She taught in another state as well as in the Litchfield School District before she retired in 2018. The Malisas said she would never give up on her students, or even her sons, when they’re being challenged.

“One of the things that stuck out is a lot of our friends, coming by to support us, she was a second mom to a lot of them. They saw her as that, and it’s been tough on them, too,” said Stephen, Karen’s son.

Stephen added that as people reached out to him sending their condolences, at least three people told him she was the reason they became teachers.

Steve, Karen’s husband, said she always had a big smile on her face. She would also be the person who would talk to anyone and never let anyone be or feel alone.

“Her loving, her compassion for her family and friends, I’ll just miss that she’s not able to give herself to others,” Steve added.

Although their time was cut short, the Malisas are grateful for the time they had with her. They remember the little things, such as Steve spending those quiet moments with her after work, and for Michael, it was when they went to Flagstaff.

Michael said she was usually a fast-paced person, but in Flagstaff, they saw a bit of a different side to her.

“Asking for a cup of coffee, giving cups of coffee. I like to remember her on the porch up there,” Michael explained.

“If there's one thing that's uplifting with all of this, it's I have zero regrets with my mother and all the times we got together, and we didn't waste any time at all. We were fortunate. Very fortunate,” Stephen said.

While the family figures out how to move forward without her, they’re not only thinking of themselves in this moment. They tell ABC15 they’re praying and hoping for the best for those who were injured in the crash, as well as others who loved Karen.

“It’s very difficult for us. But at the same time, maybe we could help others. I think that’s the way she’d want us to stay strong, stay happy. She’d probably want us to throw a party, but that’s a little tough right now. We party in our own ways around the fire in the evening,” Steve said. “That’s the thing she would want most. That everybody understand that others need our help, too.”

The West Valley Cycling group created a GoFundMe meant to help all the victims of the crash. The money will go toward funeral costs and medical expenses for those injured.