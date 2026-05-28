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Buckeye police officer facing charges after two use-of-force incidents

A grand jury indicted Officer Carri Carrico on aggravated assault charges in both incidents
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Buckeye Officer Carri Carrico
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BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye police officer is on unpaid leave after a grand jury brought indictments against her following two separate use-of-force incidents.

Buckeye Police Chief Robert Sanders released a statement Thursday confirming the charges against Officer Carri Carrico.

Carrico is facing aggravated assault charges related to two separate use-of-force incidents involving individuals in custody.

Sanders said he requested the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office conduct an independent investigation into the incidents in January.

Details about the two incidents have not been released at this point.

"I will always stand firm in supporting the men and women of the Buckeye Police Department who honorably serve this community and dedicate their lives to helping people," Sanders said. "When an officer betrays community trust and Department values, I have a duty to pursue the facts and take action that is fair and just."

The Buckeye police Professional Standards Unit is also investigating the incidents.

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