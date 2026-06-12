11 people shot, 1 dead as officers continue standoff with suspect after active shooter incident in Texas

Texas police are in a standoff with a suspect after an “active shooter incident” Friday morning, the Midland Police Department said.

“We do have 11 known victims at this time,” Mayor Lori Blong said at a news conference Friday. “There’s at least one victim that is dead on the scene.”

Officers heard gunfire coming from a building in the 4600 block of West Wall Street and “worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” Police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

Midland Memorial Hospital “has established a family reunification for victims’ families at the main campus,” hospital spokesperson Tasa Richardson said in a statement to CNN.

The hospital went on lockdown around 8:20 a.m. CT “due to an active shooter event,” Richardson said.

The lockdown for the main campus was lifted by 10:10 a.m., but the hospital’s emergency department “will remain locked down until further notice,” she said.

“Please avoid the hospital if you are not in need of emergency medical attention,” Richardson said. “This is an active situation. We will provide more updates as they become available.”

Midland is in West Texas, about halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso.

This is a developing story and will be updated.