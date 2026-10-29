1 man dead after shooting in Phoenix, possible second victim

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting near 1600 West Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. when they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say there may be a possible second victim who has yet to be identified or located.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a gold colored sedan before police arrived to the scene.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) W‑I‑T‑N‑E‑S‑S. For Spanish, call (480) T‑E‑S‑T‑I‑G‑O.