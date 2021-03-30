Study: ASU researchers find new COVID-19 'variant of interest' in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona State University researchers have discovered a new coronavirus "variant of interest" emerging in Arizona.

According to a scientific journal study by ASU's Biodesign Institute posted on Sunday, scientists have discovered a new "E484K" variant from another common variant in the United States.

The study suggests the E484K variant is "in the process of being established in Arizona" and has started to cross state borders into New Mexico and Texas.

Samples used in the study found that of 17 cases sequenced, 15 were from Arizona. One was from Texas and another was from New Mexico.

Researchers say, according to the study, vaccines could potentially be less effective against this particular strain.

RELATED: Arizona essential workers part of study where COVID-19 vaccine found highly effective

The "E484K variants have reduced neutralization by monoclonal antibodies and post-vaccination sera, potentially complicating antibody-based countermeasures and vaccines," the study reads.

While the study has not been peer-reviewed and is not intended to be used as a clinical process guide, the study suggests continued surveillance of this variant.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Department of Health Services said the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant had been detected in Arizona.

Last week, Governor Doug Ducey further lifted some coronavirus restrictions around our state as more people get vaccinated and case numbers continue to trend downward.

Arizona surpassed two million vaccinations last week.