Arizona surpasses two million coronavirus vaccinations, data shows

PHOENIX — Arizona has administered more than two million coronavirus vaccines, according to data updated Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services data dashboard, as of March 5, 2021, a total of 2,016,512 vaccines have been recorded.

More than 1,312,000 Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, while more than 711,000 Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

ADHS says just over 18% of Arizonans have been vaccinated against the virus.

State health officials have reported 823,384 cases of coronavirus and 16,269 deaths as of Friday.

Health officials say they are still working to get the vaccine more available to all communities, especially those more at risk.

Arizona is expected to receive the first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this month.

