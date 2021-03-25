Arizona Governor Doug Ducey rolls back several COVID-19 safety measures as vaccinations increase

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has further lifted some coronavirus restrictions around our state as more people get vaccinated and case numbers continue to trend downward.

On Thursday, Gov. Ducey announced that due to reaching health benchmarks:

Events of more than 50 people will no longer need approval of local governments. Events should follow safe practices and CDC recommendations.

Business guidances will transition from requirements to recommendations.

Restaurants can resume "normal operations."

Local mask mandates will be phased out.

See the executive order here.

The lifting of these mandates comes about a year after the initial restrictions as the pandemic worsened in Arizona and around the country.

On March 19, 2020, Gov. Ducey announced the closure of indoor dining at restaurants, and shortly after, implemented a stay-at-home order for about a month and a half to help curb the spread of the virus.

In mid-June, counties and cities across Arizona implemented face mask ordinances, but state officials never made a statewide mandate.

At the end of June, bars, gyms, theaters, and waterparks were forced to close.

Gov. Ducey announced earlier this month that restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, water parks, and bars that serve food for dine-in were able to immediately open at 100% capacity.