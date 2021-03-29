Menu

Arizona essential workers part of study where COVID vaccine found highly effective

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:04:23-04

The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.

The vaccines were 90% effective after two doses, the study that included essential workers from Arizona reported Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 53% of the participants were from Arizona that included essential works from various fields.

The study compares results of testing that showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be about 95% effective.

It was revealed that infections were significantly higher among participants who were men, Hispanic and first responders, or living in Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

The study by the CDC is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the initial experiments conducted by the drugmakers.

Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.

