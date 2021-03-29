Arizona essential workers part of study where COVID vaccine found highly effective

The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.

The vaccines were 90% effective after two doses, the study that included essential workers from Arizona reported Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 53% of the participants were from Arizona that included essential works from various fields.

The study compares results of testing that showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be about 95% effective.

It was revealed that infections were significantly higher among participants who were men, Hispanic and first responders, or living in Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

The study by the CDC is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the initial experiments conducted by the drugmakers.

Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.