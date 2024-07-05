Why Mesa Air's better-than-expected pilot supply is actually bad news

PHOENIX — Mesa Air Group, the Phoenix-based company that operates regional commercial carrier Mesa Airlines, has been able to hire and retain pilots better than expected.
As a result, the airline announced July 2 it would be implementing a pilot furlough.
WE'RE HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com
On July 12, Mesa Air (Nasdaq: MESA) will furlough 12 pilots and implement training deferrals for 41 pilot trainees, the company announced. The furloughs and deferrals are expected to save Mesa around $750,000 per month in operating expenses.
The excess of pilots for Mesa Air is a dramatic shift from just a few years ago when the company struggled to hire and retain enough pilots because they were being hired away quickly by major carriers like United Airlines or American Airlines.