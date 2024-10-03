Whole Foods sets Phoenix store closure ahead of move to new location

Whole Foods Market’s footprint in the Phoenix area is set to shift this month.

The company said that on Oct. 16, it will open a 50,358-square-foot new store at PV, the name chosen for the more than 100-acre, $2 billion redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall.

The new store’s address will be 12500 N. Tatum Blvd.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Ahead of the store opening, Whole Foods will be closing its store about a mile south at the corner of Tatum and Shea.

The existing Paradise Valley store will close on Oct. 13.

The new store is more than 50% larger than the existing store, which is 32,000 square feet.

Whole Foods said the larger footprint will provide the retailer with more parking spaces and allow for an indoor and outdoor seating area.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.