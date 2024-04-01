Walmart proposes center at emerging auto mall in Mesa

The nation's largest retailer could be setting up shop at a massive mixed-use project in the southeast Valley.

Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. has filed plans with the city of Mesa for a 171,000-square-foot retail store complete with a drive-thru pharmacy, a grab-and-go pickup area, an auto care center, an outdoor center and a fuel station on the north side of State Route 24 and between Signal Butte and Mountain roads.

Pre-submittal documents for site plan and design review approval were submitted on behalf of the retail giant by Sean Lake of Pew & Lake PLC.

This project would be part of larger retail and auto mall development at the site. The land is owned by BCB Group Investments LLC, an entity linked to Berge Auto Group, which is looking to develop a namesake auto mall that includes both multifamily and retail.

